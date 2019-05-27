TODAY'S PAPER
Man dies after crashing into utility pole in Amityville, police say

The crash scene on Sunrise Highway in Amityville

The crash scene on Sunrise Highway in Amityville early Monday morning. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A Dix Hills man was killed after his car veered off Sunrise Highway in Amityville and struck a utility pole early Monday morning, Suffolk County police said. 

Thomas Valentino, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office physician assistant after the 2:10 a.m. crash, police said.

Police said he was driving his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta east on Sunrise Highway near the Albany Avenue intersection and he was the only person in the car. 

The crash closed eastbound Sunrise Highway for several hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152. 

