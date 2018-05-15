Three dogs died in a house fire Monday evening in Amityville, fire officials said.

Chief Aaron Collins of the North Amityville Fire Company said the dogs were found on the ground floor of the two-story house on County Line Road.

There were no occupants in the house by the time firefighters arrived about 6:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Collins said the fire took about an hour to bring under control and required the assistance of several firefighting units from surrounding jurisdictions.

Homeowner Annemarie Allen told News 12 Long Island that, “I’ve lost my dogs. Everything in the house is gone.”