3 dogs die in Amityville house fire, officials say

The North Amityville Fire Company battles a fire

The North Amityville Fire Company battles a fire on County Line Road Monday evening. Three dogs died, fire officials said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Three dogs died in a house fire Monday evening in Amityville, fire officials said.

Chief Aaron Collins of the North Amityville Fire Company said the dogs were found on the ground floor of the two-story house on County Line Road.

There were no occupants in the house by the time firefighters arrived about 6:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Collins said the fire took about an hour to bring under control and required the assistance of several firefighting units from surrounding jurisdictions.

Homeowner Annemarie Allen told News 12 Long Island that, “I’ve lost my dogs. Everything in the house is gone.”

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

