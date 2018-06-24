At Amityville Memorial High School’s senior prom on Thursday, the Palmer twins sported different looks — Donte wore a crimson suit with a contrasting silver sequin bow tie, while Deonte dressed in a metallic black-and-gold suit and bow tie ensemble.

But when it came to choosing a college, the identical twins knew they wanted to take the same route.

“I can’t live without him,” Donte, 17, said while taking a break from the festivities at The Piermont in Babylon. “He’s my right-hand man.”

So, after celebrating prom and graduating on Saturday, both brothers will attend Clark Atlanta University in Georgia. Donte will study economics, with Deonte pursuing a career in computer science.

“Ever since middle school, I always liked working with computers,” Deonte said. “Kids would come up to me and ask me for help and I was able to help them.”

Both he and his brother were involved with the school’s football and track teams, as well as the Black Student Union. Deonte was inducted into the National Honor Society and Donte was a member of DECA, a student organization dedicated to preparing future leaders and entrepreneurs.

Corey Zwerling, a math teacher, has taught the twins since they were in eighth grade. Although they were never in the same class, they always happened to select the same seat. But Zwerling was never thrown off.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I have a real knack for telling twins apart, I don’t know why,” he said with a laugh.

The Palmers, Zwerling added, are the kind of students that a teacher would hope to have.

“They make teaching the joy that it is,” he said.

Donte and Deonte were determined to make the most of Thursday night because it’ll be one of the last memories they will have with classmates and teachers. As for the future, the pair is ready to tackle college together. They have even agreed to be each other’s roommate.

Said Donte, “As long as I have my brother, I’ll be fine.”