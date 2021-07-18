A man was shot and killed outside an Amityville home early Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The victim was identified as Maresse Stevenson, 21, of Amityville. Police responded to the scene on Great Neck Road about 2:50 a.m. following a 911 call reporting that a man was shot in the backyard.

Suffolk police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.