Long IslandSuffolk

Man shot to death in Amityville, Suffolk police say

Investigators at the scene in Amityville where a

Investigators at the scene in Amityville where a man was shot and killed early Sunday, Suffolk police said.   Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A man was shot and killed outside an Amityville home early Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The victim was identified as Maresse Stevenson, 21, of Amityville. Police responded to the scene on Great Neck Road about 2:50 a.m. following a 911 call reporting that a man was shot in the backyard.

Suffolk police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

