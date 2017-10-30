Amityville Memorial High School held its inaugural homecoming festival at the school's campus on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The event featured a bake sale, a photo booth, a quarterback challenge, dancing and food. Share your Long Island homecoming photos by emailing rachel.weiss@newsday.com.

Edmund W. Miles Middle School student Naraie Benjamin, 12, gets her face painted at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Edmund W. Miles Middle School cheerleaders, from left to right, Keorie Record, 12, Arieanah Cox, 12, Takina Joseph-Shuler, 12, Karlie Meyerrose, 12, Jadyn Wilcox, 12, Genesis Quintanilla, 12, Wendy Medrano, 12 and Coach Kelly Ann Wilson pose for a photo at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

The Amityville Memorial High School Warriors varsity boys football team practices before the school's homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Amityville Memorial High sophomore Jordan Tobin, 15, plays basketball, soccer, and runs track for the school. She spins a soccer ball on her finger at the school's homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Students participate in a quarterback challenge at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Amityville Memorial High School students from the Class of 2020 (first row left to right) Tyesha Billinger, 15, Aaliyah Frazier, 15, (second row, left to right) Jaivon Matthews, 15, Jasha King, 15, Briyanna Covington, 15, pose for a photo at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Amityville Memorial High School security guards Gene Madison, left, and John Danielson, right, watch over the school's homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

West Islip High School student Jacob Coffey, 16, helps to make dozens of hot dogs at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

The Amityville Memorial High School sign is pictured outside of the cafeteria at the school's homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Members from Amityville's Genders and Sexualities Alliance club Anthony Hernandez, 15, left, Jeffrey Reyes, 15, center, and Amber Palmer, 14, right sell shirts that say "Love 4 All" at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Members of TEACCH, a special education program, sell baked goods to raise money for field trips for the students at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Pictured from left to right on the first row, are teachers Katie Tricarico, Trish Cammaroto, Ricki Budnick, and second row from left to right, Jordan Tsunis, Katey Thorn and Assistant Administrator for Pupil Personnel Services and Special Education Sandra Parmentier.

Students pose under the "Amityville Pride" sign at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Students sign their names on a "Homecoming 2017" banner at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Joey Slack, left, a sophomore at Amityville Memorial High School poses for a photo with his former teacher Sandra Parmentier, now an assistant administrator, at the Amityville Memorial High School homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Members of the Amityville Memorial High School Class of 2019, from left to right, Courtney Evans, 15, Elizabeth Bichotte, 15, Jasmine Ambrose, 16, Rachelle Lousjean, 16, Olivia Bennett, 16, Yosselyn Turcios, 16, and Kayla Barrett, 15, sell baked goods at the school's inaugural homecoming festival on Oct. 27, 2017.

Amityville Memorial High School varsity football center Romain Ismael, left, quarterback Jala Coad, and running back Jahmere Jones, right, pose for a photo at the school's inaugural homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Members of the Amityville Memorial High School varsity cheerleading squad pose for a photo at the school's inaugural homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Members of the Amityville Memorial High School varsity cheerleading squad show off some fly drills at the school's inaugural homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Members of the Amityville Memorial High School varsity cheerleading squad show off some fly drills at the school's inaugural homecoming festival on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.