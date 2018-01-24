TODAY'S PAPER
Amityville trustees at odds over $35G in raises for 3 workers

Two board members objected to the lack of public input and cited transparency concerns, but the mayor said the raises are “well-deserved.”

Some Amityville trustees objected to votes on raises

Some Amityville trustees objected to votes on raises for three village workers without input from the public. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Denise M. Bonilla
The Village of Amityville Board of Trustees approved more than $35,000 in raises Monday for three employees over the objections of two board members, who said there was not enough transparency in the action.

The raises were approved 4-to-1 during a board meeting. The dissenting vote came from trustee Nick LaLota, who objected to the raises not being on the meeting’s agenda. Trustee Jessica Bernius also voiced a need for more transparency. An effort by LaLota to pass a resolution tabling the vote until the next meeting to allow for public input failed 3-to-2.

Clerk-Treasurer Catherine Murdock, who was hired in April, will receive a 28 percent raise, boosting her annual salary from $75,000 to $95,680. Building Inspector Bryan Donato, who was hired in July, will get a 13 percent raise, bumping his pay from $55,000 to $62,000. Senior Court Clerk Shannon Kokoneshi, who was hired in 2007, will get a 14 percent raise, and her salary will increase from $52,494 to $60,000.

“These raises are well-deserved,” said Mayor Dennis Siry, adding that the funding is available in the payroll budget.

LaLota said he agreed that the raises are merited, “but still I think the public ought to be a part of the process.”

Siry said raises have always been done in this manner.

“It’s not like we’re hiding anything,” Siry said later. “We did it at a meeting and we said what the raises were and why they were getting them.”

Resident Patrice Distler told the board that as someone who runs a human resources department, she found the raises to be “extremely reasonable,” but called for a change in policy.

“Just because something wasn’t done in the past, doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done moving forward,” she said.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

