Amityville Village officials plan to revise what the mayor called an “antiquated” village code on fees for vehicle towing.

The matter came up March 26 during a public hearing on the possible suspension or revocation of the towing license for ATM Towing Services. The company had been accused by the village of twice overcharging for its services.

Company owner Anthony Manfredi, who said he’s been in business in the village since 1987, said the accusations were based on an incorrect interpretation of his services. But, he added, part of the problem was the village’s “outdated” towing code, including a maximum fee schedule that he said falls below neighboring towns. Manfredi said his attempts over the years to get officials to increase the fees has “just fallen on deaf ears.”

“I’m not looking for sympathy because yes, I make money,” he said. “But I’d like to get paid at what the other towns pay.”

ATM is one of a half dozen companies licensed to tow in the village. According to village code, a company can charge up to $95 for towing a passenger car.

In the neighboring villages of Lindenhurst and Babylon, those maximum fees are $50 and $30, respectively. In Babylon Town, the maximum is $95, while in the Town of Huntington it is $185. In the Town of Oyster Bay, it is $95 for the first mile and $5 for each additional mile.

After hearing from Manfredi, the board went into executive session and later resumed the meeting, voting 5-0 to put ATM on probation for six months. Mayor Dennis Siry said the board also has agreed to update the towing code in light of Manfredi’s comments.