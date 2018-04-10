The Village of Amityville held three back-to-back public hearings Monday night, all related to a proposal to create a transit-oriented zone.

The hearings, which lasted nearly three hours, centered on the proposed zone, which would cover 48 acres of property near the Amityville Long Island Rail Road station, bound by Broadway, County Line Road, Sterling Place and West Oak Street.

The first hearing was on a draft generic environmental impact statement on the zone as well as a proposed complex of 115 luxury multifamily rental units. The second hearing was on the transit zone, and the third hearing was on a request for rezoning by complex developer GreenTek/R & S Realty Corp.

Tensions were not high at the hearings, though there were several commenters who spoke passionately on various aspects of the proposed zone and apartments.

Several neighbors of the proposed zone said they had only learned of the hearings from a Newsday article and were upset they hadn’t received notices from the village. Mayor Dennis Siry said anyone within 200 feet of the zone should have received notice.

“I’m just concerned about the proliferation of very high, very dense buildings,” said Bay Village Civic Association president Joan Donnison. Like several others at the meeting, Donnison expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed parking: 138 spaces for 38 studios, 65 one-bedrooms and 12 two-bedrooms.

The draft environmental impact statement notes that transit-oriented developments frequently use lower parking ratios because many residents forgo owning a vehicle because of the convenient access to transit.