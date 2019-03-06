Amityville is fighting two lawsuits involving decisions made by its zoning board.

The challenges, filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court, are referred to as Article 78 proceedings. The first case was filed in November and involves a decision by the zoning board to deny permission for HRM Tooling & Design, Llc to operate a fiberglass business at 45 Burch Ave. The second filing was made last month by Robert Glaser, Jr. over a denial for a renewal of a special exemption permit for a two-family house at 51 Berger Ave.

The board of trustees on Nov. 13, 2017 unanimously approved a Hazardous Material of Operations permit for HRM, which is located in an industrial zone. After complaints from neighbors and being issued violations, HRM applied for a certificate of occupancy but was denied by the village, citing that fiberglass product manufacturing is prohibited under village code, according to the lawsuit.

The company filed an appeal with the zoning board and at a Sept. 20 hearing eight residents spoke out against the company, noting noxious smells and health concerns. They also presented a petition signed by 40 residents. The property owners stated that the chemicals used only cause cancer in large amounts, not the amounts used on site. The board voted unanimously to deny HRM’s appeal, noting a “detrimental impact on surrounding residential property” according to the minutes from the hearing.

In the lawsuit, the company states it have been given clearance by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to manufacture fiberglass. Attorney Glenn Nugent of Amityville, who is representing HRM, and Phil Siegel of Hauppauge, representing the village, both declined to comment on the case.

In Glaser’s case, he states in the lawsuit that the home, then owned by his grandmother, was given four two-year permits to be a two-family home from the zoning board starting in 2010. Upon her death, Glaser took over the ownership of the house in 2016. He then went to renew the permit last year but after a hearing in which six residents spoke out against the house, in which Glaser does not live, citing belief that more than two families resided there, the board denied the application in September.

Glaser said in the lawsuit, there is “simply no valid reason or explanation” for denying his request.

Glaser’s attorney, Bruce Marx of Westbury declined to comment. Siegel, who so far has been paid $4,127 by the village for both cases, declined to comment.