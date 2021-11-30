A former East Hampton Town Republican Party Chairman has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine in connection with forging signatures on nominating petitions submitted to the Board of Elections.

Amos Goodman, 38, was charged with 20 felony counts in 2018 for submitting what investigators said were nominating petitions with more than 40 forged signatures, including one from a dead person.

The petitions were for Green Party judicial candidates, an Independence Party candidate for East Hampton Town Council and a Republican Party candidate for East Hampton Town Council, according to the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini which investigated the case. Goodman resigned from the chairman position shortly before his arrest.

Goodman in May pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of violating state Election Law and three disorderly conduct violations in exchange for dropping the other charges. He was sentenced on Nov. 22 to 45 days in jail, or 15 days for each violation, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to court records. He was taken into custody after his sentencing and is serving his time at the county jail in Yaphank, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Goodman’s attorney Lindsay Lewis said he would likely only serve 30 days, but declined to comment further.

The former East Hampton GOP chairman was one of four East End political insiders arrested stemming from a 2018 district attorney's office investigation following complaints from the Suffolk County Green Party, the East Hampton Town Republican Party and the East Hampton Town Independence Party.

Pat Mansir, a former East Hampton Town Councilwoman and a former East Hampton Independence Party vice chairwoman, was also charged with eight felony counts for allegedly submitting a nominating petition for an Independence Party candidate with eight forged signatures.

A dispute arose because Goodman wanted the Independence Party endorsement for Republican town board candidate Manny Vilar, said East Hampton Town Independence Party Chairwoman Elaine Jones.

Jones said Goodman made a complaint about Mansir's petitions after Jones refused to endorse the GOP candidate. Jones then made a complaint about Goodman's petitions.

"I was shocked when I saw his petitions," Jones said. "I told him he would regret the day he did that [made the complaint about Mansir]."

Also arrested at the time were Suffolk County Board of Elections employees William Mann of Cutchogue and Gregory Dickerson of Mattituck who were accused of submitting nominating petitions for Green Party judicial candidates with forged signatures.

Mann and Dickerson each pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in 2019 and were sentenced to a $250 fine. The case against Mansir is still pending.

"It's a completely different situation [from Goodman's case] and the prosecution has understood that since the beginning," said Mansir's attorney, Carl Irace of East Hampton. "I think we'll get a just result here."