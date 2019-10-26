A Central Islip woman was supposed to fly back Saturday from a birthday vacation in Greece, but instead her family is waiting for her body to be sent back to the United States so they can make funeral arrangements.

Anastasia Fox, 28, was killed Thursday when the all-terrain vehicle she and another person were riding in collided with a car on Mykonos, an island 93 miles east of Athens, according to her family and news reports. Fox, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had arrived in Greece with a friend on Oct. 18 to celebrate her Oct. 20 birthday with a weeklong vacation. She had planned to return Saturday.

Fox’s aunt Colleen Keevan, 44, of East Northport, said in an interview Saturday that her niece was a fun-loving woman who loved to travel, hike, practice yoga, and visit wineries. She also said Fox was fascinated by natural remedies like oils and acupuncture and was always ready for the next adventure.

“She was full of life, and she was always wanting to travel the world,” Keevan said. “She was adventurous, and she was up for anything. If you said to her, ‘Hey, you want to go over to this place?’, she would do it. It was just her personality, and she was also very outspoken. She always let you know what was on her mind.”

Fox, who had four younger brothers, grew up in Bay Shore. A graduate of Adelphi University in Garden City, Fox was a program supervisor for the Economic Opportunity Council in Central Islip, a job, Keevan said, where Fox got “true enjoyment” from helping other people.

Also among Fox’s favorite pastimes were playing with her 1-year-old niece Makenzie Wilson, sleeping over at the home of her grandmother Donna Entwistle, and walking and hiking with Keevan.

“Because my husband works long hours, I used to joke about calling her my wife because I’d give her a call and we’d get together and we’d go anywhere,” Keevan said.

Greek authorities notified the family that Fox was not wearing a helmet during the crash. Fox’s parents, who declined to comment, were hoping for more awareness toward enforcing helmet laws while traveling abroad on such vehicles, Keevan said.

Fox’s family is waiting for her body to be returned to the United States, with Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) working with Greek authorities to expedite the return.

While arrangements have not been made yet, Fox’s family expects to hold her funeral in Amityville.