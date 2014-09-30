Driver accused of DWI in crash that seriously injured Ridge woman

A Copiague man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after a crash that injured a Ridge woman Monday afternoon in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk police said.

Andres Batista-Tejeda, 48, was charged with driving while intoxicated after the crash on Sunrise Highway at Buffalo Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Batista-Tejeda sustained a punctured lung in the crash and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip by the North Lindenhurst Fire Department, police said.

He faces arraignment at a later date.

Police said Batista-Tejeda, driving a 1996 Honda Civic, "appeared to be making a left turn at the intersection" when his car collided with a 1999 Dodge Caravan being driven westbound on Sunrise by Gaby Yanez, 53, of Ridge.

The force of the collision caused the Caravan to overturn, according to police.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yanez, who sustained fractures to her right leg, was taken by the North Lindenhurst Fire Department to Good Samaritan Hospital, police said. Her condition was not known.

Police said both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash -- or who saw the Honda before the crash -- is asked to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.