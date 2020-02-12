TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Andrew McMorris memorial 5K run, walkathon set for March

John McMorris, father of victim Andrew McMorris, holding

John McMorris, father of victim Andrew McMorris, holding picture, walks in honor of his son Sept. 30, 2019. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Friends, family and supporters of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris, who was killed in 2018 by a Holbrook man convicted of driving drunk into a crowd of hiking Boy Scouts, will host a fundraiser next month to help complete construction of a lodge being built in memory of the Wading River seventh-grader.

The Andrew McMorris Memorial Walkathon and 5K run will be held March 28 on trails and roads inside the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp in Calverton. The event will conclude at the future McMorris Lodge, also located in the Scout Camp.

Proceeds from the event will support final construction of lodge, which is being built by the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts, along with the Andrew McMorris Foundation and the council's endowment fund. Organizers said additional funds are needed to complete the lodge's loft area and to supply the building with necessary furnishings. 

"We are incredibly grateful that the Suffolk County Council is paying homage to Andrew and his love for the Scouts in this amazing way," John and Alisa McMorris, Andrew's parents, said in a statement. "The McMorris Lodge will be a place to honor his life and scouting spirit along with serving Scouts for decades to come with a space where they can grow, learn and have experiences that will enrich their lives."

Dave Colford, president of the Suffolk County Council of the Boy Scouts, said the event will celebrate Andrew's memory.

“He represented the best that scouting and humanity has to offer," Colford said. 

Thomas Murphy, 60, was convicted Dec. 18 of nine counts for his role in the Sept. 30, 2018, crash on David Terry Road that killed Andrew and injured three other Scouts from Troop 161. 

Prosecutors said Murphy spent the morning of the crash drinking vodka on a Manorville golf course with three friends before driving his SUV into the Scouts, who were on a 20-mile hike. Murphy's blood alcohol content was 0.13% four hours after the crash, over the legal limit of 0.08%, officials said.

He will be sentenced March 27 and faces a maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Members of the public can register for the fundraiser at https://www.sccbsa.org/walk2020

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

A view of the New York State Capitol Amid uproar, Senate Dems to offer bail compromise
An aerial view of the E.F. Barrett Power State Senate passes bill limiting LIPA tax refunds
Pedestrians in Flushing, Queens on Feb. 5, 2020. Health dept: All 7 suspected NYC coronavirus cases test negative
U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens) on April 21, Meeks endorses Bloomberg's presidential bid
Newsday staff photographer Alejandra Villa Loarca. Newsday photographer snags top prize in photo contest
Long Islanders can expect sunny temperatures in the Forecast: Sunny but chilly, temps in low 40s
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search