Motorcyclist killed in crash with DOT truck in Bohemia, Suffolk police say

A motorcyclist died Friday morning after he crashed

A motorcyclist died Friday morning after he crashed into a state Department of Transportation truck on Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, Suffolk police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Central Islip man was killed early Friday when police said his motorcycle crashed into a state Department of Transportation dump truck that was assisting with a road closure on Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia.

Suffolk County police said Andrew Phillips, 34, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead following the collision, which occurred at 2:08 a.m. The operator of the dump truck was uninjured, police said.

Police said the truck was "blocking eastbound traffic" on the highway at 13th Avenue to "assist with a road closure while repairs were being made to utility poles damaged in an earlier crash." Police did not immediately provide details of the prior crash.

Police said the eastbound 2004 Suzuki operated by Phillips crashed into the 2011 Mack dump truck.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, while a safety check was performed on the dump truck by officers from the police Motor Carrier Safety Section. The dump truck was later released to the DOT, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

DOT representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

