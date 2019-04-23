Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter testified in federal court Tuesday in a lawsuit over whether the current electoral system denies Latinos equal representation in town hall.

Carpenter, whose position is up for election in November, took the witness stand during the second week of hearings over a request to require this year’s town elections to be held by councilmanic districts.

A group of Brentwood residents and advocacy groups are seeking a preliminary injunction to create voting districts, with at least one ward with a Latino majority, for elections before their lawsuit goes to trial.

They filed a lawsuit in June seeking to overhaul the at-large voting system, in which candidates are elected by a townwide majority.

Plaintiffs have argued that the voting system prevents Latinos from winning town office, pointing to the fact that no Latinos have ever held elected town office. They say the white majority population dilutes Latino votes and that election results lead to substandard town services in largely Latino areas.

Attorneys for defendants Islip Town, the Islip Town Board and the Suffolk Board of Elections have said candidates have won based on the Republican-majority partisan makeup of the town and that Latinos could sweep future at-large elections based on population projections.

Carpenter took the stand in Central Islip for 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon before U.S. District Court Judge Arthur Spatt called for a lunch break.

During her brief testimony, she spoke about her job history, her role as town supervisor and previous work with social service and nonprofit agencies with Hispanic names, such as Adelante and Pronto that are based in the Brentwood area.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She also said she fought to keep Brentwood in her legislative district as a county legislator during a redistricting process. She said she “couldn’t give up Brentwood” and county officials in charge of the redistricting “didn’t understand it.”

“They looked at me like I had two heads,” Carpenter said. “As a Republican, I didn’t get a lot of votes from that area.”

Her testimony was expected to resume around 1:30 pm.