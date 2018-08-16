One person was hospitalized for evaluation and seven others were treated after firefighters found elevated levels of carbon dioxide Wednesday night at two stores in Commack, a fire official said.

The Commack Fire Department responded to Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza on Jericho Turnpike near Town Line Road about 8 p.m. and evacuated the restaurant, department spokesman Steve Silverman said.

Firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the restaurant and in the Chocolate Works store next door, the spokesman said.

A restaurant employee was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown with headache symptoms and seven other people from the two stores were evaluated at the scene for headaches, the spokesman said.

Fire marshals are investigating, the spokesman said.