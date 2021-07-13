The Smithtown Town Board is scheduled to vote at 2 p.m. on appointing two new members to the town anti-bias task force, one of whom has asked Smithtown Central School District leaders if they support "instructing white parents to become white traitors and advocate for white abolition."

That woman, Linda Donnelly, made her comments at a May 25 Board of Education meeting, during which she said the district’s diversity work was a cover for critical race theory. At a July 6 meeting, she said students were being "brainwashed" and "indoctrinated."

District officials have said they do not discuss personnel matters. They have repeatedly said they did not teach CRT and responded to Donnelly at the July 6 meeting by saying, in part, that no indoctrination was taking place.

Newsday viewed videos of the meetings on the district Facebook page. Town spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo said Donnelly was former chair of the local Independence Party. Donnelly has said she was a 32-year district employee. Donnelly, reached by phone, declined to comment.

The other prospective appointee is Michele Lo Presti-Wouters. Presti-Wouters could not be reached.

The town’s anti-bias task force was created to "identify and respond to all forms of bias through a program of education, cultural initiatives, and legislation that promotes both the diversity and unity of the people within the Town of Smithtown," according to a mission statement on the town website.

Garguilo said in an interview that the task force had been largely dormant before 2019, when discovery of swastikas painted at Nissequogue River State Park prompted town officials to activate it. Since then, she said, the task-force has done outreach but has not formally responded to any bias incidents.

The two prospective candidates had sent emails expressing their interest to Supervisor Edward Wehrheim and Councilwoman Lynne Nowick, the town board liaison, Garguilo said. The town did not immediately share those emails. Nowick did not respond to a voicemail. Maria LaMalfa, the anti-bias chair, did not agree to an interview request but said in an email that task force "members are presently chosen and appointed to the ABTF by the Supervisor and Town Board, not by the current ABTF members," using an acronym for Anti-Bias Task Force.

Garguilo said she was not familiar with Donnelly’s comments at the May 25 meeting but said "a person’s personal views, whether they’re political, or pertain to another entity, are irrelevant."

Neither woman, she added, had said "anything that was inappropriate."

Garguilo said the town hoped to attract a "wide variety of people" to the task force and other boards. "Society is so divided and angry," she said. "The town’s response is to say that’s enough, it’s time to work together."

Check back for updates on this developing story.