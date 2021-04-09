Anti-Semitic symbols and hateful language were discovered Sunday carved into playground equipment at Setauket Elementary School, Suffolk police said.

The graffiti, carved into the playground slides, was found by members of the community shortly after noon that day, Cheryl Pedisich, superintendent of the Three Village school district, wrote in a letter to parents this week.

The graffiti has been removed and the space thoroughly cleaned, she said.

The incident is being investigated by Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives, who said Friday that the messages were not targeting one specific individual. No arrest has been made.

Pedisich wrote: "The district takes these matters very seriously and does not condone the use or promotion of hateful messages or references on our campus or elsewhere. This type of reprehensible and criminal behavior, and the destruction of district property will not be tolerated."

Police ask anyone with information about the vandalism to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.