The brick facade of a Central Islip apartment building collapsed Thursday, damaging seven vehicles in an adjacent parking lot, Suffolk police said.

Authorities said nobody was hurt as a result of the collapse of the two-story brick facade at 185 Hawthorne Ave., part of the Hawthorne Court complex.

Police said the collapse may have been related to the storm that rocked Long Island late Wednesday and early Thursday.

"I don't know if I can clean off my car," said resident Enes Cuylan, whose vehicle was among those hit by the bricks. "I don't know what to do."

The Central Islip Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to police, who said they notified the Town of Islip Fire Marshal and building inspectors about the incident.

The fire marshal’s office and building inspectors referred questions about the collapse to a town spokeswoman, who referred questions to the Hawthorne Court management company. A representative of the management company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With Chelsea Irazarry