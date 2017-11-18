TODAY'S PAPER
Hauppauge residents displaced by fire, Suffolk officials say

Firefighters respond to an apartment complex fire in

Firefighters respond to an apartment complex fire in Hauppauge Saturday morning, Nov. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Two Hauppauge residents were taken to the hospital after firefighters battled an early morning blaze Saturday on North Dorado Circle, Suffolk County fire officials said.

Smithtown firefighters responded to a fire call at 5:27 a.m. at the Devonshire Hills apartment complex, according to Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Multiple residents in the complex have been displaced, officials said.

It was unclear Saturday which residents were taken to the hospital or what their injuries were.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

