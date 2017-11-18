Two Hauppauge residents were taken to the hospital after firefighters battled an early morning blaze Saturday on North Dorado Circle, Suffolk County fire officials said.

Smithtown firefighters responded to a fire call at 5:27 a.m. at the Devonshire Hills apartment complex, according to Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Multiple residents in the complex have been displaced, officials said.

It was unclear Saturday which residents were taken to the hospital or what their injuries were.