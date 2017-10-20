The Town of Islip will hold its annual Apple Festival from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Islip Grange.
The event, which celebrates the fall season, will feature live music and entertainment, fresh-made apple pies and desserts, pumpkin picking and more.
Children can participate in pony rides and a petting zoo, and more than 300 vendors will be selling their wares.
The festival will also feature an apple culinary contest, as well as a scarecrow contest.
Admission is free, and shuttle buses will run free of charge from the Sayville Train Station to the festival grounds.
The Islip Grange is at 10 Broadway Ave. in Sayville.
