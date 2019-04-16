TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Woman hurt in crash after SUV crosses yellow lines, hits pickup truck

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A driver hit an oncoming pickup truck in Aquebogue on Monday and was rushed to the hospital with a serious neck injury, Riverhead Town police said.

Kimbell Miller of Mattituck was going east on Sound Avenue in her Honda sport utility vehicle when she crossed the yellow lines near Phillips Lane just after 4 p.m. and crashed into a Ford pickup driven by Elder Perez of Riverhead, police said. Investigators said it was unclear why she veered into oncoming traffic.

Miller had to be extricated from her vehicle by Riverhead firefighters, then was flown by Suffolk Police helicopter o Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.

Elder was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center taken in Riverhead for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Riverhead police ask witnesses to call them at 631-727-4500.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police at the scene where an Cops: Pedestrian struck, killed crossing highway
Smoke and flames rise during a fire at Blaze devastates Notre Dame; spire collapses
President Donald Trump speaks Monday during a roundtable 1600: On Tax Day, most withhold applause for Trump cuts
Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran Eddie Survivors, teens team up to tell story of Holocaust
VFW Post 2913 Commander Dave Rogers speaks during State Senate Dems tout military dependents bill
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, shown in NYPD: Officer shoots and kills man in the Bronx