A driver hit an oncoming pickup truck in Aquebogue on Monday and was rushed to the hospital with a serious neck injury, Riverhead Town police said.

Kimbell Miller of Mattituck was going east on Sound Avenue in her Honda sport utility vehicle when she crossed the yellow lines near Phillips Lane just after 4 p.m. and crashed into a Ford pickup driven by Elder Perez of Riverhead, police said. Investigators said it was unclear why she veered into oncoming traffic.

Miller had to be extricated from her vehicle by Riverhead firefighters, then was flown by Suffolk Police helicopter o Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.

Elder was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center taken in Riverhead for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Riverhead police ask witnesses to call them at 631-727-4500.