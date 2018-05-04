Moe, where are you?

That’s the question obsessing dozens of volunteers helping to find the lost dog of Danny Kriedter, who has been paralyzed since a workplace accident in 1994.

Kriedter, 47, of Aquebogue, depends on the dog dearly and the community, seeing how much Moe means to him, has rallied to help. They’ve launched search after search and posted flyers all over the place.

It’s not easy for Kriedter to speak, as he uses a ventilator connected to his throat. But get him talking about his little Chihuahua-Jack Russell, and he waxes with love.

“He’s almost like a person,” Kriedter said in a low, raspy voice. “He loves people. At first he’s shy, but he loves to come up and lick your face.”

Friday marked the third day since the 2-year-old dog slipped out the front door as Kriedter’s nurses were changing shifts. Sleep hasn’t come easy since for the former roofer who was injured when he fell from a house on Shelter Island 24 years ago.

With each day the worry grows, he said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I hope someone didn’t take him,” he said. “I don’t want him to be scared.”

Kriedter’s bedroom is his world. It looks like a hospital room, with a ventilator, suction machine and tall shelves filled with medicines and medical supplies. It’s also packed to the rafters with Jets memorabilia. Moe’s food and water bowls are in the corner.

The dog, which weighs only about a dozen pounds, loves to bound into the bedroom, jump on the couch and then leap onto Kriedter’s bed. He likes to tear apart his squeaky toys and sleep under the Jets blanket, resting his paws on his owner’s stomach.

More than that, the little comic acrobat that came here from a shelter a year ago has proved therapeutic for the man who needs 24/7 assistance, said one of his nurses, Suzie Kennedy.

“Moe brought out a new side of him,” Kennedy said. “He’s a lot happier.”

Shortly after Moe shot out the door onto Broad Avenue in this North Fork community, one of Kriedter’s nurses started printing up “lost dog” flyers. Social media posts popped up.

Outside Kriedter’s home on Friday, several of the estimated 50 volunteers were hard at work combing the neighborhood for Moe.

Tracy McLaren, 51, of Southampton, didn’t even know Kriedter, but she’s been saving lost dogs for years.

“I went to the park, I put up flyers, I stopped people on foot, I spoke to the police, I went to the shelters,” McLaren said. “Anyone who has a pulse needs to know this dog is missing.”

Standing beside her was another volunteer, Teddy Henn, 52, of Babylon. He started his search two blocks away on Shade Tree Lane, where Moe was last seen.

“He’s in survival mode,” said Henn, meaning the dog is scared and hungry. If someone sees him, he said, “you need to get down low, avoid eye contact and toss food in his direction.”

Searchers have placed a trail of dog treats leading back to Kriedter’s front door.

Inside his bedroom, Kriedter waits by the phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kriedter at 631-902-4540 or 631-722-2494. He’s offering a $500 reward.

“Just call me. Call,” he said. “I want my dog back.”