A college graduate tosses her cap into the air outside St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, celebrating alone because the formal ceremony was postponed. A Smithtown family unable to gather in person celebrates Passover Seder in separate Zoom boxes. A nurse from Valley Stream dons ski goggles for on-the-job protection.

These are images from archives of the pandemic being curated by a number of Long Island libraries and cultural institutions. Along with written and oral accounts and objects like PPE, yard signs and artworks, they form a growing record of Long Island life in an unsettled age.

"We have never tried to collect history as it’s happening," said Caren Zatyk, head of Smithtown Library’s Long Island Room, where the collection of maps and documents extends back to the 17th century. "We realized this is a historic and significant event… We want to show future generations what things were like."

Most of these projects are open-ended, assembling dozens or hundreds of digital and physical artifacts that may be used in the future for exhibits or research; some are already accessible online.

In Smithtown, Zatyk and two colleagues, Kelly Filippone and Kelsey Renz, fanned out across the town’s hamlets starting last spring, photographing and collecting at schools, businesses, homes and places of worship. The collection includes government health advisory mailers and newspaper covers about the virus death toll. There are happier items too, and ones that may bear explaining to anyone who did not live through 2020, like banners from the ritual of the birthday car parade.

They are asking town residents to submit their own material: digital-only now, though they may also accept objects in the future. Maureen Smilow, 70, a retired Smithtown social studies teacher who lives in Village of the Branch, submitted the Seder photographs. One shot shows her computer monitor with six Zoom boxes: one for her and her husband and five for their children scattered across the world. It was the first time in years the family had not gathered for Passover.

"It was the novelty of it, of something so different, and in a sense I wanted to remember this," Smilow said.

The work is in some ways a continuation of what Long Island’s public libraries were doing before the pandemic, said Keith Klang, director of the Port Washington library. The public library "serves the very community it resides in," he said. "We are showing now at a local, micro level, how did our community deal with this crisis."

At Sag Harbor’s John Jermain Memorial Library, archivist Rebecca Grabie said she realized early on that she couldn’t save everything, and so limited herself to the hyperlocal, with an eye toward potential users: people doing school or family research, or artists looking for inspiration. An emerging theme of her material, she said, is the miniboom that occurred when the hamlet’s wealthy second-home owners arrived months ahead of schedule last spring. Their COVID-19 experiences differ markedly from those of less wealthy year-round residents, some of whom turned to food pantries for the first time in their lives, or came to the library for free WiFi.