Police arrest man in hit-and-run of pedestrian in Farmingville

Suffolk police and Farmingville first responders were called

Suffolk police and Farmingville first responders were called to the intersection of Portion Road and North Morris Avenue in Farmingville after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run Thursday night.  Credit: Stringer News Service

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Farmingville resident has been arrested in the hit-and-run of a 24-year-old man on Thursday in the hamlet, Suffolk police said.

Rene Bautista-Mendoza, 35, faces a leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury charge, police said. Bautista-Mendoza was arrested Saturday about 2:10 p.m. on Portion Road in the hamlet.

On Thursday, officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Portion Road and North Morris Avenue around 10:30 p.m., police said in a news release. They found Gabriel Perez of Farmingville “lying in the roadway.”

Perez was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Bautista-Mendoza was released and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

