A Farmingville resident has been arrested in the hit-and-run of a 24-year-old man on Thursday in the hamlet, Suffolk police said.

Rene Bautista-Mendoza, 35, faces a leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury charge, police said. Bautista-Mendoza was arrested Saturday about 2:10 p.m. on Portion Road in the hamlet.

On Thursday, officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Portion Road and North Morris Avenue around 10:30 p.m., police said in a news release. They found Gabriel Perez of Farmingville “lying in the roadway.”

Perez was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Bautista-Mendoza was released and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.