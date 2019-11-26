TODAY'S PAPER
Farmingville man arrested on weapons, drug charges, cops say

John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An investigation of a shots-fired call Monday led to the arrest of a Farmingville man on weapons, drug and endangerment charges, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Michael Arellano, 25, was arrested at his home on Spruce Circle by Sixth Squad detectives.

He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, prohibited use of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm.

He faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said a 911 call brought Sixth Precinct patrol officers to the house at about 12:30 p.m. Monday and said the subsequent investigation by detectives led to the arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information related to Arellano or the incident please call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

