Cops: Woman faces arson charges in Huntington Station fire

A Huntington Station woman was arrested and charged with arson after Suffolk County police said she intentionally set her own apartment on fire early Tuesday.

Deborah Yeary, 57, was charged with second-degree arson after an investigation by Arson Section detectives, police said.

The fire in the apartment in the 1500 block of New York Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 1:45 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

