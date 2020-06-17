TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Woman faces arson charges in Huntington Station fire

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Huntington Station woman was arrested and charged with arson after Suffolk County police said she intentionally set her own apartment on fire early Tuesday.

Deborah Yeary, 57, was charged with second-degree arson after an investigation by Arson Section detectives, police said.

The fire in the apartment in the 1500 block of New York Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 1:45 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County legislator Jason Richberg, center, uses hand Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Cainan Nedderman, 6, drew what he looks like Free child care program helps essential workers
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo celebrated Monday Cuomo: NY went from 'worst' to 'best' in coronavirus fight
Maritza Iberico Reiss, seen in an undated photo, High school Spanish teacher, 65, dies of coronavirus
Ezekiel Torres leads a daily and often solitary College student often leads one-man protest in hometown
A Black Lives Matter protest began at Washington Lawsuit: State must allow religious gatherings in light of protests
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search