Arson officials are investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a vacant house early Sunday morning in Central Islip, authorities said.

There were no injuries.

Central Islip Fire Chief Patrick Murphy said a call came in at about 3:30 a.m. reporting the blaze at the house on Bridge Road.

“There was heavy fire to the rear of the building,” when firefighters arrived, Murphy said. He said the fire worked its way up to the front door before being extinguished.

Murphy said firefighters from the Brentwood, East Brentwood and Islip Terrace departments helped battle the blaze that took about an hour to bring under control.

“There were very cold temperatures,” Murphy added. “A great job was done by everybody.”

Murphy said the cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation.

