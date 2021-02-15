When Riverhead voters rejected two budget proposals in 2020 that led to the loss of several after-school music clubs, Will Green, a senior at Riverhead High School, felt he needed to do something.

"I couldn’t imagine what was going to happen with these clubs and how we could get them back," said Green, 17.

So Green, a percussionist with a resume that includes having played at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall, started his own percussion academy, teaching students in grades 5 through 8 how to play drum sets, timpani and the xylophone at his Jamesport home. While Green had offered free lessons, parents of participating children insisted on paying him for his time.

Several months later, Green is using all the money from the academy — $1,000 — to donate to the high school’s Fine Arts Department. The Riverhead Central School District Board of Education voted at its Feb. 9 meeting to accept Green’s donation.

Green said he got into music when he was 5 years old and played the music-inspired video game "Rock Band" at a cousin’s house. When his parents got him a drum set and private lessons for his eighth birthday, Green said he immediately discovered his passion.

Through the years, Green honed his musical talents into a distinguished resume. Highlights include being selected as an all-state soloist for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA); playing at several music festivals, including for the Hamptons Music Educators Association and New York State Band Directors Association; and playing at venues such as Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Staller Center at Stony Brook University.

Green also had to balance his musical pursuits with school work and being a distance runner for his school’s cross-country and track teams.

Still, what he loved most was playing in after-school programs such as the drama club and jazz band, where he made and played music with friends. For that reason, losing those clubs last year was tough for Green.

"It was some of the best experiences ever," Green said. "And having that feeling taken away from me, that I won’t be able to play with some of my best friends who played saxophone or trumpet, it really did hurt."

Green said he hopes the donation will help the Fine Arts program, which offers students in-school performance and music programs.

While the program has this year maintained many of its in-school programs and officials expect extracurriculars to return soon, Green’s donation may help the program purchase supplies and equipment, said Jason Rottkamp, an assistant principal at Riverhead High School and its director of Fine Arts.

"We want to make sure it’s spent where it can impact the most kids," Rottkamp said.

Christine Tona, the school district’s interim superintendent, said she is proud of Green "both as an accomplished musician and as a generous young man. He is a role model to all of us."