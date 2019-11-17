Holbrook man seriously injured after losing control of ATV, falling off
An ATV driver was seriously injured after he fell off his vehicle in Holbrook on Sunday morning, police said.
Joseph DeMarie, 45, of Glen Summer Road, was not wearing a helmet as he was driving a Yamaha ATV near his home when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off at about 11:45 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.
DeMarie was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Suffolk Fifth Squad detectives impounded the ATV for a safety check and as part of their investigation ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8552.
