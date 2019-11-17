An ATV driver was seriously injured after he fell off his vehicle in Holbrook on Sunday morning, police said.

Joseph DeMarie, 45, of Glen Summer Road, was not wearing a helmet as he was driving a Yamaha ATV near his home when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off at about 11:45 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

DeMarie was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Suffolk Fifth Squad detectives impounded the ATV for a safety check and as part of their investigation ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8552.