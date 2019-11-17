TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Holbrook man seriously injured after losing control of ATV, falling off

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

An ATV driver was seriously injured after he fell off his vehicle in Holbrook on Sunday morning, police said.

Joseph DeMarie, 45, of Glen Summer Road, was not wearing a helmet as he was driving a Yamaha ATV near his home when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off at about 11:45 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

DeMarie was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Suffolk Fifth Squad detectives impounded the ATV for a safety check and as part of their investigation ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8552.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Light snow and cold temperatures didn't deter these Forecast: Coastal disturbance to bring high surf, potential flooding
Rendering of the North Shore Rail Trail, a LI to get its own 10-mile version of High Line
From left, Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, No convictions, but officials say prosecutor unit boosts trust
Suffolk County police investigate a robbery and shooting Cops: Man shot, wounded in Wyandanch robbery
Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Christian Cultural Center Bloomberg: I was wrong about stop and frisk policy
Sen. Chuck Schumer also wants U.S. Customs and Schumer warns of medications sold at bargain stores
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search