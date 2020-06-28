Two people were killed Sunday when the ATV they were riding on crashed into a concrete barrier in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Amado Sanchez, 32, of Brentwood, was driving a 2016 Yamaha ATV in the rear parking lot of 91 Heartland Blvd. at approximately 3:45 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle struck a concrete divider, authorities said.

Sanchez was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Crystal Valdez, 19, of Bay Shore, his female passenger who was riding on the back of the vehicle, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The ATV was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.