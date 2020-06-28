TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man, woman killed in ATV crash in Brentwood

One person was killed and another injured in

One person was killed and another injured in an ATV crash in a parking lot behind a building at 93 Heartland Blvd. in Brentwood on Sunday afternoon. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Two people were killed Sunday when the ATV they were riding on crashed into a concrete barrier in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Amado Sanchez, 32, of Brentwood, was driving a 2016 Yamaha ATV in the rear parking lot of 91 Heartland Blvd. at approximately 3:45 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle struck a concrete divider, authorities said.

Sanchez was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Crystal Valdez, 19, of Bay Shore, his female passenger who was riding on the back of the vehicle, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The ATV was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.     

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A Pride / Black Lives Matter march took LGBTQ march goes forward, live and online, in Manhattan
Suffolk County police and detectives investigating a boating Two boat collide off Cedar Beach, killing one, cops say
Protesters began their march in Freeport Sunday from Protesters in Freeport commit to 'fight harder' against injustice
Rosalia Zona, who recently turned 108, watches a Parade marks 108-year-old woman's birthday
Nassau and Suffolk each reported one COVID-19-related death Cuomo: Fewest COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations since mid-March
Scene where multiple people were sickened by apparent Official: 16 on boat sickened with apparent CO poisoning
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search