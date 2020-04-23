Police: ATV riders arrested after speeding through quiet LI streets

Reports of all-terrain-vehicle riders zipping through Nassau and Suffolk streets quieted by the coronavirus led to the Thursday morning arrests of four people on mutliple charges Thursday morning, police said.

Police from Nassau, Suffolk and Amityville village and state troopers responded at about 10 a.m. after receiving multiple calls from western Suffolk and eastern Nassau residents, Suffolk police said in a news release.

The riders, all driving Yamaha ATV's, were arrested between 10:15 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. in Islandia, Dix Hills, Central Islip and North Amityville, Suffolk police said. All four vehicles, including one police said had been reported stolen, were impounded by police.

Marbin Benitez, 19, of 77 The Boulevard, North Amityville, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said the vehicle he was riding had been reported stolen.

Sergio Polar-Negron, 24, of 246 Bayville Ave., Bayville, was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Andrew Mendoza, 36, of 254 Adirondack Dr., Selden, was charged with reckless driving and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

Denzel Washington, 25, of 77 Hudson Ave., Brentwood, was charged with reckless driving. Police said he was driving an unregistered 2015 Yamaha.

Benitez was held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The others would be arraigned at later dates, police said.