Woman, 35, seriously injured when she hits Remsenburg home

A rider on an ATV was injured after

A rider on an ATV was injured after crashing into the side of a residence Sunday afternoon in Remsenburg. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when the ATV she was riding in Remsenburg on private property struck a home.

She was airlifted via Suffolk police aviation to the hospital, according to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Town Police.

The incident happened at about 4:36 p.m. when she lost control of the ATV. No other injuries were reported.

