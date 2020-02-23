Woman, 35, seriously injured when she hits Remsenburg home
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when the ATV she was riding in Remsenburg on private property struck a home.
She was airlifted via Suffolk police aviation to the hospital, according to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Town Police.
The incident happened at about 4:36 p.m. when she lost control of the ATV. No other injuries were reported.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.