Spinning their ATVs on the front lawn of a Deer Park home, five riders on four machines last month caused enough damage for Suffolk police on Tuesday to offer a cash reward of $5,000 for information t leading to arrests.

The suspects took advantage of one of winter's first light snowfalls to drive patterns on the lawn of the Nantucket Lane home on Jan. 18 at about 3:15 p.m., police said.

To submit an anonymous tip, call1-800-220-TIPS, use an app from the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or use the online link at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, the police said.