An 18-year-old on a dirt bike was injured Sunday after he collided with an all-terrain vehicle driven by a state parks police officer pursuing him in Manorville, authorities said.

The officer was on patrol and attempted to pull over a group of teens riding dirt bikes and ATVs near the intersection of North Street and Weeks Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to Suffolk police. The teens attempted to flee and the 18-year-old struck the officer’s ATV.

The teen was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of multiple broken bones. New York State Park Police declined to comment on the incident. New York State troopers are handling the investigation.