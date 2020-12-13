TODAY'S PAPER
Teen riding dirt bike in Manorville injured after crashing with park police officer pursuing him

A state parks police officer was on patrol when he tried to pull over a group of teens riding dirt bikes in Manorville, then collided with one of the riders. Credit: John Walthers

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
An 18-year-old on a dirt bike was injured Sunday after he collided with an all-terrain vehicle driven by a state parks police officer pursuing him in Manorville, authorities said.

The officer was on patrol and attempted to pull over a group of teens riding dirt bikes and ATVs near the intersection of North Street and Weeks Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to Suffolk police. The teens attempted to flee and the 18-year-old struck the officer’s ATV.

The teen was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of multiple broken bones. New York State Park Police declined to comment on the incident. New York State troopers are handling the investigation.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

