B. Smith, restaurateur and former model, dies at 70

B. Smith, a restaurateur, author and model who was one of the first African American women featured on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine, died Saturday of Alzheimer's disease at her Long Island home, according to a Facebook post. She was 70.

Barbara Elaine Smith led a varied career that included opening a restaurant in Sag Harbor, according to the Sunday morning Facebook post. It appeared on the page she shared with her husband, Dan Gasby. The couple moved to Sag Harbor in 1994 and later purchased a home in Northwest Harbor, Newsday has reported.

Smith was featured on the covers of 15 magazines during her modeling career. She later hosted a nationally syndicated television show, created a line of home décor products and wrote three books about cooking and entertaining guests. She also opened restaurants in Manhattan and Washington, D.C.

She was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2013, according to the post.

"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile," Gasby wrote on Facebook.

