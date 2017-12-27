TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Stony Brook couple has second Christmas Eve baby

The same doctor delivered their second son Sunday, four years after their first was born on Christmas Eve.

Oliver Grossman checks out his newborn brother, Elliott,

Photo Credit: Andrew Theodorakis

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
A Stony Brook couple has one more thing to celebrate this holiday season.

Jacki and Josh Grossman had their second child on Christmas Eve, exactly four years after their first was born — in the same hospital, delivered by the same doctor.

“I couldn’t feel more blessed than to have my boys share such a special day,” said Jacki Grossman, 35. “It must have been meant to be.”

The...

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

