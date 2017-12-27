Stony Brook couple has second Christmas Eve baby
The same doctor delivered their second son Sunday, four years after their first was born on Christmas Eve.
A Stony Brook couple has one more thing to celebrate this holiday season.
Jacki and Josh Grossman had their second child on Christmas Eve, exactly four years after their first was born — in the same hospital, delivered by the same doctor.
“I couldn’t feel more blessed than to have my boys share such a special day,” said Jacki Grossman, 35. “It must have been meant to be.”
