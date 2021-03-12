Her 7-year-old son was helping her on with her shoes when Nicole Gonzalez said her water broke early Wednesday morning, but neither she nor partner Robert Notarnicola had any idea the drama about to unfold for them en route to the birth of their daughter.

They had no idea they'd never make it to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. That there'd be frantic calls to 911. That two Suffolk County Fifth Precinct officers would manage to locate the couple in the nick of time. That Gonzalez, 27, would give birth in the front seat of their Ford Explorer.

Two days later, the East Patchogue couple can laugh about the entire episode.

But the birth of daughter Anna Bella Danielle Notarnicola "was a very different experience," Gonzalez said Friday from her hospital room at South Shore-Northwell Health, adding: "It was like something that you see out of a movie."

Or, as Notarnicola, 44, said, laughing: "You know how when you go see a comedian and they call you every name in the book? That's what I got. I think I just blacked out and went on autopilot. I don't want to say shocked. But, I was shocked."

Gonzalez, who has two boys — Jacob Gonzalez, 9, and Shawn Gonzalez, 7 — from a prior marriage and a 2-year-old, Giovanni Notarnicola, with Robert, said she knew her daughter was due any day when she awoke to a contraction at 5 a.m. Wednesday. But Gonzalez said she'd spent three days in labor during the birth of her eldest son, 12 hours in labor with her second child and eight hours in labor with her third and figured she still had plenty of time.

"So," she said, "I kind of ignored it. I rolled over, and tried to go back to sleep."

At 5:30 a.m., she said, she woke to a stronger contraction.

By 6 a.m., contractions were coming about 12 minutes apart, Gonzalez said. And she and Robert started getting ready to go to the hospital.

The original plan was to take the two boys [the eldest son, Jacob, lives with his dad] to her mother's in Nesconset. Soon, the contractions were six minutes apart and that plan was out the window, Gonzalez said.

Then her water broke.

By the time Notarnicola got everyone into the Ford, he knew he was short on time. He called 911 only to have the dispatcher tell Gonzalez "not to push," if that was possible.

"I was like, 'I've got to push, right now!'" Gonzalez recalled of her response.

Notarnicola was on Hospital Road by this point and said he had two choices.

"There was the fire house parking lot or the gas station," he said. "I thought … if we go to the gas station we'll be all over YouTube and Twitter and all that with people taking video."

So, he pulled into the North Patchogue Fire Department substation.

Seconds later Suffolk police officers Danielle Congedo and Daniel Rosado arrived.

As Congedo reclined the front seat to help Gonzalez into better position, Rosado ran to the police cruiser to get blankets and Notarnicola ran to the Explorer to open the rear hatch to get Shawn and Giovanni out of the SUV.

By the time Notarnicola and Rosado got back to the Explorer, Congedo had the newborn girl in her arms.

"She was like, 'Oh, my God!' " Gonzalez said of Congedo's reaction to the birth. "It was her first experience delivering a baby. Literally, they pulled up at 7:20 a.m. and by 7:22 my daughter was out."

It turns out Gonzalez is no stranger when it comes to childbirth drama.

Gonzalez was born March 15, 1993 — in the midst of the Great Blizzard of 1993.

The snowstorm caused complications for Gonzalez' mother, Jennifer Reichert, getting from their home in Astoria, Queens, to Flushing Hospital — and Gonzalez said there was fetal distress, causing the need for an emergency C-section.

"My mother almost lost her life," Gonzalez said Friday. "In fact, she didn't get to see me for three days after I was born, she was recovering."

Gonzalez, oldest of four children, has three younger brothers.

"My mother had her daughter then three boys," she said, "Now, I'm flipped. I had my three boys first and now I have my daughter."

In a stroke of good fortune, Reichert was able to make it to the fire substation, arriving just as her daughter and new granddaughter were being moved into the ambulance.

"She did get a glimpse of the baby, so she was very happy," Gonzalez said.

As Reichert took the two boys with her, Notarnicola hopped back into the Explorer — and followed his partner and newborn daughter to the hospital.

The couple decided to add Danielle as a middle name to Anna Bella in honor of Congedo.

"I tried to call the doctor," Gonzalez said of her obstetrician, "and he called me back when I was in the ambulance. I told him, 'Um, I kind of had the baby already. I had the baby in the car.' He was like, 'you're kidding'?'"

As she said: "It's certainly going to make for a good story for a very long time."