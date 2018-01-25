TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 32° Good Afternoon
Clear 32° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

First responders reunite with baby they saved when he was born

Suffolk County police officer recalls when Bryce took his first breaths: “It was the most unbelievable sound.”

Officer Jon-Erik Negron, holds baby Bryce, as his

Officer Jon-Erik Negron, holds baby Bryce, as his parents Mike and Jane Pappalardo, look on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Mike Pappalardo’s voice cracked with emotion as he thanked the Suffolk County police, fire and emergency workers who helped save his baby boy the day he was born.

“He might not be here today,” the Mount Sinai father told the officers, dispatchers and others during a news conference Thursday at police headquarters in Yaphank.

Five months ago, at just about midnight, his wife, Jane Pappalardo, told him that her water had broken and they needed to move fast. The baby had his own timetable and the next thing they knew mom was giving birth on the kitchen floor.

A call to 911 led to Steve Platz, a dispatcher for the county fire and emergency rescue department. Over the phone, Platz helped Mike Pappalardo keep his cool when dad discovered the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck.

They got through that, but the baby wasn’t breathing. Enter Police Officer Jon-Erik Negron, as if arriving on cue. He knew the baby’s airway needed to be cleared. And quickly.

A syringe did the trick.

And, five months later, there was little Bryce at the big news conference, his green eyes looking quizzically at the snouts of the media cameras trained upon him.

For Negron, the moment was the epitome of why he became a cop.

“There’s nothing more important than a newborn baby not breathing,” he said.

When Bryce took his first breaths, Negron added, “It was the most unbelievable sound.”

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen diner and the Bridgehampton Historic designation considered for downtown
MTA chief Joe Lhota said the agency has MTA chief Lhota vows LIRR problems ‘will get fixed’
Ralph Keppler, 27, was arrested in a December Cops: Attempted murder charge in sneak attack
The entrance to Eastport-South Manor Junior/Senior High School 4 LI school systems named to 2018 fiscal-stress list
A Suffolk County police K-9 unit responds to Cops investigate burglary of occupied home
Expect a cold day Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, Weather: Below-normal temps, gusty winds
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE