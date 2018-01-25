Mike Pappalardo’s voice cracked with emotion as he thanked the Suffolk County police, fire and emergency workers who helped save his baby boy the day he was born.

“He might not be here today,” the Mount Sinai father told the officers, dispatchers and others during a news conference Thursday at police headquarters in Yaphank.

Five months ago, at just about midnight, his wife, Jane Pappalardo, told him that her water had broken and they needed to move fast. The baby had his own timetable and the next thing they knew mom was giving birth on the kitchen floor.

A call to 911 led to Steve Platz, a dispatcher for the county fire and emergency rescue department. Over the phone, Platz helped Mike Pappalardo keep his cool when dad discovered the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck.

They got through that, but the baby wasn’t breathing. Enter Police Officer Jon-Erik Negron, as if arriving on cue. He knew the baby’s airway needed to be cleared. And quickly.

A syringe did the trick.

And, five months later, there was little Bryce at the big news conference, his green eyes looking quizzically at the snouts of the media cameras trained upon him.

For Negron, the moment was the epitome of why he became a cop.

“There’s nothing more important than a newborn baby not breathing,” he said.

When Bryce took his first breaths, Negron added, “It was the most unbelievable sound.”