Suffolk police officer helps deliver baby girl in Patchogue home

Suffolk police Officer Robert Burgos holds Edith Punin's

Suffolk police Officer Robert Burgos holds Edith Punin's newborn daughter, Kayla Maritz, whom he helped to deliver in the Patchogue home early Monday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Labor Day took on a whole new meaning for a Suffolk County police officer who helped deliver a baby in Patchogue on early Monday morning.

Officer Robert Burgos of the department's Fifth Precinct responded to a 911 call seeking assistance for a woman who went into labor at her Jennings Avenue home around 2:51 a.m., police said. Burgos assisted as Edith Punin, 29, gave birth to a girl, Kayla Maritza, just minutes later.

The mother and daughter were taken by Patchogue Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

