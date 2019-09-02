Suffolk police officer helps deliver baby girl in Patchogue home
Labor Day took on a whole new meaning for a Suffolk County police officer who helped deliver a baby in Patchogue on early Monday morning.
Officer Robert Burgos of the department's Fifth Precinct responded to a 911 call seeking assistance for a woman who went into labor at her Jennings Avenue home around 2:51 a.m., police said. Burgos assisted as Edith Punin, 29, gave birth to a girl, Kayla Maritza, just minutes later.
The mother and daughter were taken by Patchogue Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.
