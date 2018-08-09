TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Afternoon
87° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Print

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook University are seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation in August 2018 to extract reusable metal from town ash fills. If approved, the yearlong pilot project would be the first of its kind on Long Island, and could help free up space in Babylon’s two massive fills, which are nearing capacity.

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook University are seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to extract reusable metal from town ash fills, like this one seen on Aug. 9. 

Babylon began building the two fills in
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

A pilot project to extract reusable metal from Babylon Town ash fills would be the first of its kind on Long Island.

Tom Vetri, Babylon's deputy commissioner of environmental control,
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Babylon began building the two fills in West Babylon, like this one seen on Aug. 9, around 20 years ago to store ash from the neighboring trash incineration plant,according to Tom Vetri, Babylon’s deputy commissioner of environmental control. 

If a project to extract reusable metal from
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Tom Vetri, Babylon’s deputy commissioner of environmental control, at the Town of Babylon's Recycling Center  at 57 Field St. in West Babylon on Aug. 9.

A truck empties ash into the landfill on
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

If a project to extract reusable metal from the town's ash fills is approved, the yearlong pilot project could free up much-needed space in Babylon's massive fills, like this one in West Babylon seen on Aug. 9, which are nearing capacity.

The ash fills, like this one in West
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

A truck empties ash into the landfill on Aug. 9 in West Babylon.

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

The ash fills, like this one in West Babylon, can house more than 2 million cubic yards of ash.

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook University are seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to extract reusable metal from town ash fills, Aug. 9, 2018. A truch empties ash onto the landful and a bulldozer pushes in into a pile. If approved, the yearlong pilot project would be the first of its kind on Long Island, and could help free up space in Babylons two massive fills, which are nearing capacity.

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook University are seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to extract reusable metal from town ash fills, Aug. 9, 2018. A truch empties ash onto the landful and a bulldozer pushes in into a pile. If approved, the yearlong pilot project would be the first of its kind on Long Island, and could help free up space in Babylons two massive fills, which are nearing capacity.

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook University are seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to extract reusable metal from town ash fills, Aug. 9, 2018. A truch empties ash onto the landful and a bulldozer pushes in into a pile. If approved, the yearlong pilot project would be the first of its kind on Long Island, and could help free up space in Babylons two massive fills, which are nearing capacity.

Latest Long Island News

Midshipmen and their commanders raise flags on their U.S. Navy tall ships arrive in Freeport
After being vandalized, Crab Meadow Golf Course works Town: Vandals cause $124G in damage at golf course
Nassau Comptroller Jack Schnirman in his office on Schnirman probes water bills to Nassau County
Sophia Clarke of New Hyde Park was arrested DA: Nursing professor taught with forged licenses
Justice will hold in-store back-to-school pep rallies at LI store to host back-to-school shopping event
Daniel Navas, 19, of Center Moriches, at left Lier drops 55 lbs. after weight trips up lax career