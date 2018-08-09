Babylon Town and a professor at Stony Brook University are seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation in August 2018 to extract reusable metal from town ash fills. If approved, the yearlong pilot project would be the first of its kind on Long Island, and could help free up space in Babylon’s two massive fills, which are nearing capacity.

Babylon began building the two fills in West Babylon, like this one seen on Aug. 9, around 20 years ago to store ash from the neighboring trash incineration plant,according to Tom Vetri, Babylon’s deputy commissioner of environmental control.

Tom Vetri, Babylon’s deputy commissioner of environmental control, at the Town of Babylon's Recycling Center at 57 Field St. in West Babylon on Aug. 9.

If a project to extract reusable metal from the town's ash fills is approved, the yearlong pilot project could free up much-needed space in Babylon's massive fills, like this one in West Babylon seen on Aug. 9, which are nearing capacity.

A truck empties ash into the landfill on Aug. 9 in West Babylon.

The ash fills, like this one in West Babylon, can house more than 2 million cubic yards of ash.

