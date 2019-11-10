TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Carbon monoxide alarm forces 75 from Babylon assisted living facility

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
More than 70 occupants of a Babylon assisted living facility were briefly evacuated early Sunday morning after a carbon monoxide alarm went off, Suffolk police said.

Five of those evacuated were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, Suffolk police said.

The carbon monoxide detector was activated at 2:12 a.m. at the Bayview Home for Adults at 143 East Main St. and all 75 occupants were removed from the building, police said.

The remaining 70 residents were allowed back into the building shortly after the police and Babylon and North Babylon firefighters evacuated them, authorities said.

The condition of the five people brought to the hospital was unknown.

