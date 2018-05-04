A dispute is brewing between Babylon Town officials and a church over a vegetable garden that the town says is a fire hazard.

Christ Episcopal Church in Babylon Village is trying to build a garden at its West Babylon rectory on Belmont Avenue so that the church can provide fresh fruits and vegetables as part of its food program for the needy. The church partnered with nonprofit The Wild Republic to create a garden using a permaculture technique by which mulch is layered to capture water and limit runoff.

But according to Babylon Town spokesman Kevin Bonner, the town’s fire marshal deemed the garden a fire hazard because the mulch is more than 2 feet high and could easily catch fire. Bonner said the church was issued a notice of violation on April 24 after complaints from neighbors sparked a code enforcement inspection. Bonner said that since then the town has attempted to work with the church to remedy the situation but that church officials have not complied, prompting the issuance of another violation notice on May 3.

The Rev. Clare Nesmith said she never received the initial violation notice and has had no conversations with the town about the garden until this past week. She said removing the mulch will essentially destroy the permaculture concept for the garden.

The church has until May 10 to bring the mulch down to no higher than 6 inches, Bonner said, or the town will send workers to grade the land down to that level.