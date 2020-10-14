The chairman of Babylon Town’s Democratic committee has resigned from that post and his position as town consultant, days before the town received a request from prosecutors for information about his work, the town supervisor said.

Peter Casserly submitted the letter of resignation on Friday, town officials said. Casserly, 72, has been the town’s Democratic committee chairman and a town construction management consultant through his company, Bay Village Consultants, since 2014.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said that the town on Tuesday "received a request from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office for information related to Peter Casserly and his consulting company."

Casserly and Sheila Kelly, a spokesman for the district attorney, did not return calls seeking comment.

In his letter resigning as Democratic chair, Casserly said he was leaving for "personal reasons."

Casserly served in numerous positions in the town over more than two decades, including as planning commissioner. He has been a full-time consultant to the town for the last six years, including on major projects such as the superstorm Sandy recovery and Wyandanch Rising, said town spokesman Kevin Bonner. In that time the town has paid his company nearly $1.09 million.

Schaffer said he has known Casserly since the 1980s when Casserly was still a registered Republican.

"Everything I’ve known about him, there has never been any allegation that he’s not carried himself to the highest ethical standards," he said.

Casserly was an Amityville Village trustee for more than 30 years before stepping down in 2013 and is currently on the village’s downtown revitalization committee. Amityville Mayor Dennis Siry said Casserly has not submitted a resignation letter for that volunteer position.

"He has been a great asset to Amityville," Siry said. "He was always helping us out. He was the heart and soul of Amityville."

Schaffer said that for now the Democratic committee’s vice chair and town human services commissioner Madeline Quintyne-McConney will serve as chair, although there may be a future election for the position.