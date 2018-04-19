Firefighters from at least eight South Shore departments are battling a blaze that fire officials said appears to have started in a two-story commercial building in Babylon early Tuesday morning. The fire then spread to an adjacent paint store.

Montauk Highway has been closed from the south end of Route 231 west to Willow / Cooper Street to allow firefighters access to the fire scene, according to the State Department of Transportation. It was not clear how long the road would remain closed.

Suffolk County fire officials said the fire at the storefront on East Main Street, which is also Montauk Highway, was reported in a 911 call at 5:10 a.m. Officials said the original fire location was a two-story commercial storefront that is part of the same strip-store location housing a Sherwin-Williams paint store — and that the fire later spread to that location.

It was unclear if there were injuries.

Officials said firefighters from Babylon, West Islip, North Lindenhurst, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Wyandanch, West Babylon and North Babylon all responded to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.