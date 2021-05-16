TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Teen seriously injured in hit-and-run, Bay Shore woman charged

Suffolk police at the scene Saturday in Babylon

Suffolk police at the scene Saturday in Babylon where a 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Bay Shore woman driving a pickup truck was arrested and charged after she struck and seriously injured a teenager riding a bicycle Saturday in Babylon and drove away, Suffolk police said.

Jocelin Nunez Martinez, 21, was driving a 2011 Nissan Titan eastbound on West Main Street just before 5 p.m. when the vehicle struck a 15-year-old boy riding south across the road, according to police. Martinez fled the scene in the pickup truck and was apprehended a short time later at the corner of Fire Island Avenue and Lewis Circle in Babylon, police said.

The teen was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Martinez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a forged instrument. She was also issued multiple summonses for traffic violations.

Martinez is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

