A Bay Shore woman driving a pickup truck was arrested and charged after she struck and seriously injured a teenager riding a bicycle Saturday in Babylon and drove away, Suffolk police said.

Jocelin Nunez Martinez, 21, was driving a 2011 Nissan Titan eastbound on West Main Street just before 5 p.m. when the vehicle struck a 15-year-old boy riding south across the road, according to police. Martinez fled the scene in the pickup truck and was apprehended a short time later at the corner of Fire Island Avenue and Lewis Circle in Babylon, police said.

The teen was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Martinez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a forged instrument. She was also issued multiple summonses for traffic violations.

Martinez is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.