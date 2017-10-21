The man killed in a motor vehicle crash in West Babylon earlier this week was identified by Suffolk County police on Saturday as Douglas Morris, 63, of Babylon.
Police said the accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday when Catherine Vezzi, 40, of Massapequa, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse north on Little East Neck Road and her vehicle collided with a 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Morris.
Morris was traveling west on Locust Avenue and attempting to make a left onto southbound Little East Neck Road, police said.
Police said Morris was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was taken by members of the West Babylon Fire Department Rescue Squad.
The investigation into the crash continues.
