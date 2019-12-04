Babylon has hired two law firms after being subpoenaed by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office regarding a solid waste consultant, subcontractor and staffing company used by the town.

The town was served a subpoena last month to turn over documents created since January 2014 related to consultant Herb Greene, subcontractor Doug Jacob and Red Hill Professional Services, which Jacob owns.

The town has hired Manhattan-based Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP — considered one of the oldest continually operating law firms in the country and oldest in New York City — at a rate of $872 an hour for partners and $475 an hour for associates. The international practice specializes in corporate, financial and real estate law. The town also hired LaRusso, Conway & Bartling of Mineola, a firm specializing in criminal law. The company’s partners will be paid $275 an hour and associates $175 an hour.