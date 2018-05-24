The Town of Babylon has hired Pamela Greene, a former Islip Town councilwoman, to serve as a part-time assistant town attorney.

Greene, 55, of Bayport, will receive $25,000 annually plus health benefits to serve as legal counsel to the Zoning Board of Appeals, town officials said.

The town board appointed Greene at its May 16 meeting in a 5-0 vote with no discussion.

Greene will become the only Republican with the town job title, held otherwise by four Democrats and two Independence Party members appointed by the Democrat-controlled town board.

Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer, in a statement provided by his spokesman Kevin Bonner, said: “With over 30 years of work in the public sector, and deep expertise in real estate and zoning law, I am excited to be able to bring someone of Pamela Greene’s caliber to the Town.”

Greene will assume the post June 5.

“I look forward to returning to serve the public,” she said Tuesday in an interview.

Greene served on the Islip Town Council from 1990 to 2007, and acted as a liaison to the planning, building and economic development departments, according to her resume, which Bonner provided. She also served as town clerk and assistant town attorney for Islip, and as the director of Suffolk County’s Division of Real Property Acquisition & Management under former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy.

Greene said she will be leaving her post as the director of alumni and donor relations at Touro Law Center in Central Islip for the Babylon job, but will maintain her private law practice in commercial and residential real estate.

Other attorneys with the town title include two former Babylon councilmen, Assemb. Fred Thiele Jr.(I-Sag Harbor) and two lawyers based in the same North Babylon building where Schaffer keeps an office.

Bonner said Greene’s new position will entail 15 to 20 hours of work each week, which was previously handled by staffers in the town attorney’s office.