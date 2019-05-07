A new $1 million roof is being installed at Babylon Town Hall and later this year, the 62-year-old HVAC system will be replaced at a cost of several million dollars.

Ronkonkoma-based Statewide Roofing has replaced the roof on the north side of the building and is halfway done with the south side, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez said.

The town set aside $1.3 million for the project — which is expected to be completed in June — but anticipates the final bill will come in less, at $1.1 million, he said.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is original to the building, Martinez said, and caused a pipe to burst last August, flooding the planning and development office.

“We’ve been having issues in the past couple of years,” he said.

Rusting and thinning pipes were spotted during renovations in the tax receiver’s office. Martinez said town officials wanted to get the fixes “moving right away.”

He anticipates putting the project out to bid in June, starting work after Labor Day and taking around 18 months to complete. The work could go on longer because “this building is built like a tank,” and going through the concrete may be difficult, he said.

He puts the cost of the project as high as $7 million, a figure that will be more accurate when bids arrive.

The building’s counterpart, the town hall annex in North Babylon, is undergoing a yearslong complete overhaul that has required relocating offices.

Town hall on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst has less space to play musical chairs, so when the work begins in the west wing, Martinez anticipates combining offices or bringing in trailers as temporary offices.

The town has $3 million in the capital budget for the town hall project, expecting to split the costs over two fiscal years.

Public bathrooms at town hall will most likely be retrofitted to make them handicap accessible, town spokesman Kevin Bonner said. The current stalls are not large enough to fit a wheelchair. The project would cost an additional $150,000, which was set aside in 2017.